Capitals star Alex Ovechkin knocked out the Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov on Monday night.
Hurricanes' rookie Andrei Svechnikov is in concussion protocol following a fight on Monday night with Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, Carolina head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Tuesday.
Brind'Amour said the 19-year-old Svechnikov went to the hosptial for an assessment after Carolina's Game 3 win in the first round of the NHL playoffs. The coach does not expect him to play in Game 4 on Thursday.
The two dropped gloves to brawl before Ovechkin pummeled rookie Svechnikov with three right jabs.
Svechnikov drops gloves with Ovechkin. Rookie mistake. #CapsCanes #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/JH4HzirTFM— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 15, 2019
Svechnikov ended up on the ice and struggled to get up before being helped off. He didn't return to the game.
Washington leads the series, 2–1.