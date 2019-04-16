Andrei Svechnikov in Concussion Protocol After Alex Ovechkin Fight

Capitals star Alex Ovechkin knocked out the Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov on Monday night. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 16, 2019

Hurricanes' rookie Andrei Svechnikov is in concussion protocol following a fight on Monday night with Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, Carolina head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Tuesday.  

Brind'Amour said the 19-year-old Svechnikov went to the hosptial for an assessment after Carolina's Game 3 win in the first round of the NHL playoffs. The coach does not expect him to play in Game 4 on Thursday. 

The two dropped gloves to brawl before Ovechkin pummeled rookie Svechnikov with three right jabs.

Svechnikov ended up on the ice and struggled to get up before being helped off. He didn't return to the game.

Washington leads the series, 2–1. 

