Bruins Defenseman Charlie McAvoy Suspended One Game for Illegal Check to the Head

McAvoy will miss Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final for his hit on the Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson on Monday night.

By Jenna West
May 07, 2019

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy will miss Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final on Thursday night after receiving a one-game suspension from the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

The department handed McAvoy the suspension on Tuesday for his hit on Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson in the second period of Monday night's semifinal Game 6. McAvoy was given a controversial two-minute minor penalty in the game for his illegal check to the head.

McAvoy had a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. This is the 21-year-old's first suspension of his career.

The Bruins will play the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final on Thursday at TD Garden at 8 p.m. ET.

