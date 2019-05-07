Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy will miss Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final on Thursday night after receiving a one-game suspension from the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

The department handed McAvoy the suspension on Tuesday for his hit on Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson in the second period of Monday night's semifinal Game 6. McAvoy was given a controversial two-minute minor penalty in the game for his illegal check to the head.

Charlie McAvoy gets two minutes for an illegal check to the head on Josh Anderson.



Woah.



DOPS will also take a look at that.

McAvoy had a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. This is the 21-year-old's first suspension of his career.

The Bruins will play the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final on Thursday at TD Garden at 8 p.m. ET.