The St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 3–2 in overtime on Wednesday night to even the Stanley Cup Final at one game apiece.

Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson scored the game-winner with his first career playoff goal in his 57th appearance.

The victory marked the first-ever Stanley Cup Final win for the Blues, who moved to 1–13 all-time.

The series now moves to St. Louis. Game 3 is set to be played on Saturday, June 1, with the contest scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The Blues are seeking their first-ever home victory in the Stanley Cup Final.