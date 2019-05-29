Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson scored the game-winner with his first career playoff goal.
The St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 3–2 in overtime on Wednesday night to even the Stanley Cup Final at one game apiece.
Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson scored the game-winner with his first career playoff goal in his 57th appearance.
The victory marked the first-ever Stanley Cup Final win for the Blues, who moved to 1–13 all-time.
The series now moves to St. Louis. Game 3 is set to be played on Saturday, June 1, with the contest scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.
The Blues are seeking their first-ever home victory in the Stanley Cup Final.