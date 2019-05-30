Carl Gunnarsson knows how to call his shots.

Shortly after ringing a shot off the post in the final minutes of the third period in Game 2, the Blues defenseman found himself next to his coach, Craig Berube, in the bathroom. While taking care of nature's call, Gunnarsson promised he could also take care of things on the ice, telling his coach "I just need one more chance."

Carl Gunnarsson told Chief he needed just "one more chance" while standing side-by-side at the urinal. #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/l8ID419sNC — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 30, 2019

Gunnarsson didn't just find relief at the urinal. Just 3:51 into the overtime period, the Swede unleashed a heavy shot from the point that made its way past Tuukka Rask and into the back of the net to give St. Louis a 3–2 win and its first-ever Stanley Cup Final victory. Gunnarsson confirmed after the game that he did indeed guarantee the win "at the pisser."

Asked by @frank_seravalli if his “one more chance” line to Berube happened “at the pisser,” Gunnarsson says: “I can’t deny that. That’s where it happened. That makes it even more fun, I guess.” — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) May 30, 2019

Having played in 57 career postseason games, Gunnarsson had never scored in the playoffs before Wednesday. It came at the perfect time for the Blues, who now head back to St. Louis with the series tied at a game apiece.