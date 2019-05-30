Carl Gunnarsson Promises Blues' Win During Bathroom Break

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Gunnarsson scored the Blues' overtime winner in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. 

By Kristen Nelson
May 30, 2019

Carl Gunnarsson knows how to call his shots. 

Shortly after ringing a shot off the post in the final minutes of the third period in Game 2, the Blues defenseman found himself next to his coach, Craig Berube, in the bathroom. While taking care of nature's call, Gunnarsson promised he could also take care of things on the ice, telling his coach "I just need one more chance." 

Gunnarsson didn't just find relief at the urinal. Just 3:51 into the overtime period, the Swede unleashed a heavy shot from the point that made its way past Tuukka Rask and into the back of the net to give St. Louis a 3–2 win and its first-ever Stanley Cup Final victory. Gunnarsson confirmed after the game that he did indeed guarantee the win "at the pisser."

Having played in 57 career postseason games, Gunnarsson had never scored in the playoffs before Wednesday. It came at the perfect time for the Blues, who now head back to St. Louis with the series tied at a game apiece. 

You May Like

More NHL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message