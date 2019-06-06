Julian Edelman Wears Bruins Jersey at Patriots Practice Before Stanley Cup Game 5

Edelman appeared to swipe the No. 13 Bruins jersey from teammate Phillip Dorsett. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 06, 2019

Julian Edelman is certainly getting into the Stanley Cup spirit ahead of the Bruins' Game 5 matchup with the Blues on Thursday. 

New England's wide receiver entered the final practice of Patriots minicamp sporting a No. 13 Bruins jersey along with his standard Patriots helmet. The jersey doesn't appear to Edelman's though, as Phillip Dorsett's name is sprawled across the back. Dorsett currently wears No. 13 for New England. 

Perhaps Edelman can give the Bruins some clutch advice as they look to take a 3–2 lead in the Stanley Cup Final. The nine-year veteran has 115 playoff receptions in 18 games, and Edelman won Super Bowl LIII MVP in February.

Boston will square off against St. Louis on Thursday at TD Garden in Boston. Puck drop is slated for 8 p.m. ET. 

