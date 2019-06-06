Injured Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara took the ice Thursday ahead of the team's Stanley Cup Final Game 5 against the Blues.

Zdeno Chara. On the ice. pic.twitter.com/CrgN2mOeg8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 6, 2019

Chara was struck in the face by a puck during Boston's 4–2 defeat in Game 4 and was forced to leave the game after falling to the ice bloodied. He returned to the bench in the third period but did not play again.

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford reported that Chara suffered a broken jaw on the play. Bruce Cassidy said Chara's status will be a game-time decision with puck drop set for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in Boston.

The series is tied at 2–2.