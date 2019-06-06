Injured Zdeno Chara Takes the Ice Before Game 5, Status is Gametime Decision

Injured Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara took the ice Thursday ahead of the team's Stanley Cup Final Game 5 against the Blues. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 06, 2019

Injured Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara took the ice Thursday ahead of the team's Stanley Cup Final Game 5 against the Blues. 

Chara was struck in the face by a puck during Boston's 4–2 defeat in Game 4 and was forced to leave the game after falling to the ice bloodied. He returned to the bench in the third period but did not play again. 

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford reported that Chara suffered a broken jaw on the play. Bruce Cassidy said Chara's status will be a game-time decision with puck drop set for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in Boston. 

The series is tied at 2–2.

