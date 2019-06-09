St. Louis Newspaper Accidentally Runs Ad Congratulating Blues on Stanley Cup Win

The Blues will have a chance to clinch their first-ever Stanley Cup trophy on Sunday night.

By Kaelen Jones
June 09, 2019

The St. Louis Blues are on the cusp of winning their first-ever Stanley Cup title. And if one newspaper is to be believed, the trophy will be theirs sooner rather than later.

The Blues entered Sunday's Game 6 with a 3–2 lead over the Boston Bruins. But hours before the game began, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch revealed some ad pages in its subscriber-only e-edition. One of the ads included a commemoration of the Blues' historic title win... except it hadn't happened yet.

The Post-Dispatch offered a response, expressing regret over the ad becoming public.

Of course, there's a chance that the Blues get off the schneid and put an end to their 51-year title drought against the team it lost the Cup to last time it reached this far in the tournament. Maybe then, the news will make sense.

