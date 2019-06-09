The St. Louis Blues are on the cusp of winning their first-ever Stanley Cup title. And if one newspaper is to be believed, the trophy will be theirs sooner rather than later.

The Blues entered Sunday's Game 6 with a 3–2 lead over the Boston Bruins. But hours before the game began, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch revealed some ad pages in its subscriber-only e-edition. One of the ads included a commemoration of the Blues' historic title win... except it hadn't happened yet.

The Post-Dispatch offered a response, expressing regret over the ad becoming public.

In preparation for the outcome of the Stanley Cup Final, some of our readers got a sneak peak at what our advertisers are hoping to say to the Blues, the fans and St. Louis. We apologize for the sneak peak and hope to share their messages with everyone very soon! — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) June 9, 2019

Of course, there's a chance that the Blues get off the schneid and put an end to their 51-year title drought against the team it lost the Cup to last time it reached this far in the tournament. Maybe then, the news will make sense.