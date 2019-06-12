The Blues beat the Bruins 4–1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday to win their first championship in franchise history.

St. Louis immediately celebrated the win by throwing their helmets up and storming goalie Jordan Binnington before taking part in the traditional passing of the Stanley Cup.

Captain Alex Pietrangelo lifted the Cup first before passing it to Jay Bouwmeester, who has the third-most regular-season games played (1,184) among active players who had yet to win a Stanley Cup, according to the NHL. Only Patrick Marleau (1,657) and Joe Thornton (1,566) had more.

Zach Sanford, a New England native, also had his moment with the Stanley Cup. Sanford scored the Blues' fourth goal of the game with 4:38 remaining in the third period.

The Blues were the first team from any of the four major North American sports leagues to win a title after placing last place overall in the league standings after one quarter or more of the season's games.

Ryan O'Reilly won the Conn Smythe Trophy for his 23 postseason points.