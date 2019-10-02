Blues Give Superfan Laila Anderson Championship Ring After Stanley Cup Victory

Anderson's name is also inscribed on every Blues championship ring. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 02, 2019

Blues superfan Laila Anderson joined St. Louis through its Stanley Cup battle with Boston in June, and her contributions to the club were celebrated when her name was inscribed in each Blues' championship ring. And as the Blues now prepare for their season opener against the Capitals on Wednesday, they provided Anderson with one more token of appreciation. 

Anderson, who is battling a life-threatening immune disease disorder called HLH, received her own championship ring from the Blues on Tuesday. She was visited by a pair of St. Louis players, forward Alexander Steen and defenseman Colton Parayko.

"You know how much you mean to us, right, and what an inspiration you've been to so many people," Steen told Anderson. "So me and Colton are here and representing our organization and everybody there, and we have something that we would like you to open right now."

Anderson and the Blues will raise St. Louis' championship banner on Wednesday before the matchup with Washington. The Blues enter 2019-20 looking to become the NHL's second back-to-back champion this centruy, joining the 2016 and 2017 Penguins. 

You May Like

More NHL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message