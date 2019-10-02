Blues superfan Laila Anderson joined St. Louis through its Stanley Cup battle with Boston in June, and her contributions to the club were celebrated when her name was inscribed in each Blues' championship ring. And as the Blues now prepare for their season opener against the Capitals on Wednesday, they provided Anderson with one more token of appreciation.

Anderson, who is battling a life-threatening immune disease disorder called HLH, received her own championship ring from the Blues on Tuesday. She was visited by a pair of St. Louis players, forward Alexander Steen and defenseman Colton Parayko.

"You know how much you mean to us, right, and what an inspiration you've been to so many people," Steen told Anderson. "So me and Colton are here and representing our organization and everybody there, and we have something that we would like you to open right now."

A special gift from her boys - thank you Laila for being such an inspiration during our #StanleyCup run. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/4Zlu1Xuwjb — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 1, 2019

Anderson and the Blues will raise St. Louis' championship banner on Wednesday before the matchup with Washington. The Blues enter 2019-20 looking to become the NHL's second back-to-back champion this centruy, joining the 2016 and 2017 Penguins.