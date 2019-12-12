San Jose Sharks Fire Coach Peter DeBoer

Tony Avelar/AP/Shutterstock

The San Jose Sharks have parted ways with coach Peter DeBoer after over four seasons at the helm, the team announced Wednesday night.

Steve Spott, Dave Barr and Johan Hedberg were also relieved of their duties on the coaching staff.

Assistant coach Bob Boughner is taking over as interim head coach, while associate coach Roy Sommer, assistant coach Mike Ricci and goaltending coach Evgeni Nabokov have been promoted to the Sharks's coaching staff.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The move is "purely a hockey decision" after the team's 15-16-2 start to the season, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun. Entering Wednesday, the Sharks were in the midst of a five-game losing streak and stood at sixth place in the Pacific Division.

"When you have had a level of past success, change is never easy, but we feel this team is capable of much more than we have shown thus far and that a new voice is needed," general manager Doug Wilson said in a release. "As a team and as individuals, our play has not met expectations this year and our level of consistency has not been where it needs to be. This group of individuals who will lead our team moving forward are very familiar with our players, and we think this change can provide our group with a fresh start."

DeBoer led the Sharks to the playoffs in each of the past four seasons, including a Stanley Cup Final berth in 2016. Prior to his time in San Jose, he coached for the New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

DeBoer is the fifth NHL coach to be let go this season, and the second in two days after Dallas dismissed Jim Montgomery on Tuesday due to "unprofessional conduct." Meanwhile, New Jersey's John Hynes and Toronto's Mike Babcock were let go due to slow starts, and Calgary's Bill Peters resigned following abuse allegations from earlier in his career.

The Sharks face the New York Rangers on Thursday night to kick off a seven-game homestand.