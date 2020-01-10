Jessica Hill/AP/Shutterstock

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne entered Thursday night's game looking to stop the Chicago Blackhawks from scoring. Instead, he ended the game by tallying one of his own.

With less than 30 seconds to play in the Predators' 5-2 victory over the Blackhawks, Rinne fired the puck from behind his own net, watching it travel down the entire length of the rink and into the Chicago goal.

In doing so, the three-time All-Star became the first goalie to score in a regular season game since Oct. 19, 2013 and only the 12th ever to score a goal.

Rinne's teammates mobbed the goaltender in celebration following the goal.

On the season, the Finnish goaltender is 14-9-3 and has a .894 save percentage and a 3.06 goals against average.

Rinne's goal comes just days after the Predators fired head coach Peter Laviolette and hired former Devils coach John Hynes.

Following the win, Nashville sports a 20-16-7 record but remains toward the bottom of the Western Conference standings.