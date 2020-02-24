Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals have acquired Ilya Kovalchuk from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick, the team announced on Sunday.

Kovalchuk, 36, joined the Canadiens in January after he was placed on waivers by the Los Angeles Kings two weeks prior. This season, he has recorded nine goals and 13 assists for a total of 22 points in 39 games played.

A left wing, Kovalchuk spent 11 seasons in the NHL before retiring from the league in 2013 and spending six seasons in the KHL. He later returned to the league with the Kings during the 2018-19 season.

Kovalchuk is a two-time All-Star and 2003-04 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner, given to the leading goal scorer in the NHL. He was selected with the first overall pick by the Atlanta Thrashers, now the Winnipeg Jets, in 2001.

The Washington Capitals stand atop the Metropolitan Division with a 38-18-6 record.