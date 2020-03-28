A player on the Avalanche has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Saturday. The unidentified member is the second on Colorado's roster to test positive.

According to a team release, the newly-diagnosed player is in self-isolation and others who may have had close contact with him have been informed to remain isolated. The team also confirmed that there are no other players or staff members who currently show COVID-19 symptoms.

The Avalanche announced on March 26 that a first player had tested positive for the coronavirus. At the time, the individual had already recovered following self-isolation and is "back to normal."

The second Avalanche player to test positive marks the fourth known case of the virus in the NHL. The other two positive cases both came from the Ottawa Senators.

The NHL's season has been suspended since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, one day after the NBA suspended its season. The league recently announced games will be suspended until at least April 6 following its initial target date of March 27, but commissioner Gary Bettman also said it is unclear when the league will be able to start up again.

At least 10 NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19, while MLB has reported positive cases at the minor league level as its season is pushed back.

As of early Friday afternoon, there were nearly 592,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, causing more than 26,000 deaths. There are more than 93,500 confirmed cases in the United States.