Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday morning at the age of 25, his family announced.

Cave was in a medically induced coma after he suffered a brain bleed early Tuesday morning, according to the team. He had been admitted into the critical care unit at a Toronto hospital.

"I (Emily) and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more," Cave's wife wrote in a statement. "We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time."

Oilers executives Bob Nicholson and Ken Holland expressed their condolences in a statement Saturday morning.

"We want to express our deepest condolences to the family & friends after the passing of our teammate Colby Cave earlier this morning," the statement read. "Colby was a terrific teammate with great character, admired & liked everywhere he played. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his wife Emily, his family & friends at this very difficult time."

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also paid his respects in a statement.

"The National Hockey League family mourns the heartbreaking passing of Colby Cave, whose life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our game," Bettman wrote. "Undrafted but undaunted, Colby was relentless in the pursuit of his hockey dream with both the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins organizations. An earnest and hardworking player, he was admired by his teammates and coaches. More important, he was a warm and generous person who was well-liked by all those fortunate enough to know him. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Emily, their families and Colby’s countless friends throughout the hockey world.”

Tuesday night, Emily gave an update stating that Colby was in surgery and "they are fighting to keep him alive."

"We need a miracle," Emily added. "Please pray for my husband and best friend."

Cave's family provided an update Thursday morning stating that Cave remained in a coma. They added that the coma would "[give] his brain time to heal and rest from all he's been through."

Cave made his NHL debut during the 2017–18 season with the Boston Bruins. He later joined Edmonton during 2018–19 after being claimed off waivers. This season, Cave played in 11 games, tallying a point on a goal in a win against the Penguins on Nov. 2.

The Oilers hold a 37-25-9 record and stand at second in the Pacific Division. The NHL season is currently suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.