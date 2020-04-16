Wayne Gretzky, Alex Ovechkin to Battle in NHL 20 Tournament

Two of the greatest goal scorers in NHL history will face off on April 22 as Alexander Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky will compete in an NHL 20 tournament, the league announced on Thursday.

The Capitals will host the three-game tournament on their Twitch stream at 8 p.m. ET on April 22. Fans will be able to make donations to the Edmonton Food Bank and MSE Foundation's "Feeding the Frontlines" fund during the live stream.

"This is a new sort of venture for myself and a little bit for Alex, but you know what? This will be fun," Gretzky told NBC Sports' Kathryn Tappen. "It's not anything serious. It's about trying to help people who need help right now and the good lord knows a lot of people need help at this point in time."

The NHL is the latest sports league to live stream video games during the COVID-19 crisis. The NBA held a 2K tournament featuring some of the league's top stars in early April, and MLB is currently hosting a MLB The Show league featuring a slate of professional players.

Gretzky is the all-time leading goal scorer with 894 in his career. Ovechkin is No. 8 all-time with 706 goals.