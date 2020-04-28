Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom is making progress as he nears the end of his cancer treatments, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

"Oskar's going through his last treatments coming up here, but everything I've been told from Jimmy [McCrossin, the team's trainer] has been very positive," Flyers assistant general manager Brett Flahr told the Inquirer. "He feels great, considering the condition he's in. He’s such a great kid and he's determined. His focus is to play as soon as possible."

Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in December and told he would miss the remainder of the season. The 23-year-old was tied for the Flyers' lead with 11 goals when he received his diagnosis.

The Sweden native stayed in the Philadelphia area to receive his treatments and even stopped by the Flyers' locker room a few times throughout the season. It is not known if he will be able to play next season.

"For all the stuff this guy has been through, he looks terrific," Flahr said. "The last time I saw him, he looked good. He had that smile on his face. He's doing things like cardio [workouts] to keep up his strength as much as he can. I think as soon as he gets his last treatments, the worst is over for him."