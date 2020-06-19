The Lightning shut down their training facility after several team members tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported on Friday.

Two players and three staffers tested positive, according to TSN's Bob McKenzie. The tests came back during mandatory twice-weekly testing, which is required by the NHL.

Amalie Arena will be closed until at least July 6, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Other Lightning personnel who have recently been inside the facility are now being tested. The NHL and Lightning leadership will decide how to proceed after those test results come back.

The outbreak occurred during Phase 2 of the NHL's return to play protocol, which was released on May 24 and began operating on June 8. Phase 2 allows small groups of up to six players to train in team facilities at a time. It followed Phase 1—instituted on March 12—which required players and personnel to enter self-isolation.

On Friday, Florida's Department of Health confirmed 3,822 new coronavirus cases, breaking the state's previous record for most new confirmed cases in a single day.

Elsewhere in the area, the Philadelphia Phillies said that five players and three staff members had tested positive after visiting their spring training facility in Clearwater, Fla. The facility is located 22 miles from Tampa.

The NHL is expected to release the details of Phases 3 (Training Camp) and 4 (playing games in hub cities) soon. It is unclear whether these positive cases will impact the pending release of those plans.

Players are required to report to training camps on July 10 before the NHL's 24-game postseason. According to ESPN, the league has narrowed its list of potential hub cities, with two chosen hosts expected to be announced early next week.