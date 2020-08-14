Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Canadiens head coach Claude Julien was released from the hospital and will return home to Montreal to rest following the stenting of a coronary artery, the team announced Friday.

The procedure took place at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on Thursday afternoon, and doctors expect a full recovery.

Julien was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after experiencing chest pains following the Canadiens' 2–1 loss to the Flyers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup first-round series.

"Coach Julien would like to convey his most sincere thanks to everyone at St. Michael's Hospital for the wonderful care he received during his stay," the team said in a statement. "He also wishes to personally and sincerely thank everyone who has sent their well wishes during this time."

Assistant coach Kirk Muller will serve as the team's interim head coach for the rest of the series. Montreal and Philadelphia are set to face off in Game 2 Friday night.

Julien, 60, previously coached the Canadiens from 2002-06 before returning to the franchise for a second stint in 2016.

The eighth-seeded Habs entered the first round of the postseason after advancing past the Penguins in the Toronto bubble.