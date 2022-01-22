Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NHL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Sharks Minor League Player Banned 30 Games for Racist Gesture Towards Black Player

The American Hockey League announced on Friday that forward Krystof Hrabik of the San Jose Barracuda will serve a 30-game suspension after making a racist gesture toward left wing Boko Imama of the Tucson Roadrunners.

Tucson told the AHL that Hrabik, who plays for a minor league team of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, made a made a monkey gesture at Imama—who is Black—after the Barracudas’ 4–3 loss to the Roadrunners on Jan. 12. The league confirmed the incident in a video.

According to a joint statement made by the Sharks and the Barracuda, the 22-year-old was removed from all team activities immediately following the incident as the AHL conducted an investigation.

“We offer our sincerest apologies to Boko, the Roadrunners organization, the AHL, our fans, and the entire hockey community,” the statement read. “While we support the ability for individuals to atone and learn from disrespectful incidents in this context, these actions are in direct opposition to the Sharks and Barracuda organizations’ values.”

SI Recommends

Hrabik, who has already served three games of his suspension, has the option to apply for early reinstatement on March 12. However, his reinstatement will be based on an “evaluation of his progress in the necessary education and training with the Player Inclusion Committee.”

However, Hrabik does not plan to appeal the AHL’s decision, saying that he will “accept responsibility for his actions and will do everything in his power to atone.”

This was not the first racist incident involving Imama. In January 2020, Bakersfield Condors defenseman Brandon Manning received a five-game suspension for directing a racial slur at the 27-year-old.

“I‘ve been dealing with situations like this my entire life,” Imama wrote on Twitter. “As a person of color playing youth hockey, through junior and now twice as a professional ... It’s frustrating and disheartening that this is still going on in 2022!”

More Hockey Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

nfl logo
NFL

NFL Ceases Daily COVID-19 Testing For Unvaccinated Players

All players and tiered staff will undergo enhanced symptom screening, symptom-based testing and targeted surveillance testing.

Jim Harbaugh coaching for Michigan.
Extra Mustard

Jim Tressel Assesses Jim Harbaugh’s Tenure at Michigan

The former Ohio State coach shared the perfect response as one who dominated the Wolverines in his tenure.

Closeup of Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale
NFL

Ravens Fire Defensive Coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale

Baltimore finished the 2021 regular season at 25th in total defense.

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Dale Earnhardt Jr., left, poses for photos prior to the induction ceremony on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.
NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Headlines 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class

As he joins his dad, they become the seventh father-son duo enshrined in the Hall of Fame, joining the likes of Lee and Richard Petty.

josh-allen
Extra Mustard

Josh Allen Shares What Bill Belichick Said After Bills’ Win

The quarterback was shocked by Belichick's gesture, but appreciative of the mutual respect between the two.

GENERAL_StartSit_011922
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Divisional Round

Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford are the quarterbacks to target in the 2022 NFL playoffs divisional round.

Patrick Mahomes Josh Allen
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Divisional Round Rankings

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host Josh Allen and the Bills in the upcoming divisional round.

USATSI_17532740
Podcasts

Open Floor: Early Draft Storylines & the Lakers Mess

Lakers woes, 2022 draft preview, a 3-on-3 debate and more.