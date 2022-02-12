Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NHL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: USA Hockey Reported to Congress for Potential Interference in Investigation

The U.S. Center for SafeSport has reported USA Hockey to Congress for potential interference in investigation, according to a report from The Athletic

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley sent a letter to USA Hockey regarding its cooperation with an investigation being conducted by the U.S. Center for SafeSport. It reminded USA Hockey of its legal obligations of complying with an investigation and protecting its athletes from sexual abuse. Grassley cited the investigation into longtime U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar and his sexual abuse of girls and women within the organization.

“As the Nassar case exemplifies, inaction may lead to many more victims being harmed, which would be intolerable,” Grassley wrote in the report.

SI Recommends

While it is not clear why USA Hockey is being investigated, this is not the first time the governing body has been investigated for allegations of sexual misconduct. The U.S. Center for SafeSport, a nonprofit that investigates sexual misconduct allegations within the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, previously investigated former USA Hockey president Jim Smith. Claims surfaced that Smith mishandled misconduct allegations involving former youth and college hockey coach Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas. 

While the investigation was eventually closed by SafeSport, Smith did not seek re-election as president of USA Hockey due to the criticism he faced.

More Hockey Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Eric Dickerson
Play
Extra Mustard

Eric Dickerson May Not Attend Super Bowl Due to Ticket Spat

The Rams legend may skip Super Bowl LVI because he wasn’t pleased with the tickets the team offered.

Feb 8, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans new head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

How a Bizarre Coaching Cycle Ended: The MMQB NFL Podcast

The coaching shuffle concludes. Plus Super Bowl prop bets!

Mike McDaniel (1)
NFL

Mike McDaniel Discusses Being Biracial in Interview

The new Dolphins coach said he is ‘extremely proud’ of his identity.

Urban Meyer Jaguars
Extra Mustard

Urban Meyer’s Steakhouse in Ohio Removing His Name After Sale

Urban Chophouse in Ohio will rebrand to Chophouse 614 after new owners take over.

James Harden Nets
NBA

Report: Harden Officially Asked for 76ers Trade Before Deadline

The nine time All-Star reportedly first told the Nets he wanted a trade to Philadelphia right before the trade deadline.

Singapore Formula One Grand Prix, at the Marina Bay City Circuit in Singapore, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Racing

Formula One Releases Complete 2022 Race Start Times

Formula One will be in the United States twice this season for the first time since 1984.

Jeremy Giambi
MLB

Coroner Says Former MLB Player Jeremy Giambi Died By Suicide

The 47-year-old was at his parents’ home when he died Wednesday.

Marshall's Charles Huff greets ODU's Ricky Rahne after 2021 Conference USA football game.
College Football

Three Colleges Announce Withdrawal from C-USA by June

Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss all officially announced they will leave C-USA for the Sun Belt in June of this year.