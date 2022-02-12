The U.S. Center for SafeSport has reported USA Hockey to Congress for potential interference in investigation, according to a report from The Athletic.

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley sent a letter to USA Hockey regarding its cooperation with an investigation being conducted by the U.S. Center for SafeSport. It reminded USA Hockey of its legal obligations of complying with an investigation and protecting its athletes from sexual abuse. Grassley cited the investigation into longtime U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar and his sexual abuse of girls and women within the organization.

“As the Nassar case exemplifies, inaction may lead to many more victims being harmed, which would be intolerable,” Grassley wrote in the report.

While it is not clear why USA Hockey is being investigated, this is not the first time the governing body has been investigated for allegations of sexual misconduct. The U.S. Center for SafeSport, a nonprofit that investigates sexual misconduct allegations within the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, previously investigated former USA Hockey president Jim Smith. Claims surfaced that Smith mishandled misconduct allegations involving former youth and college hockey coach Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas.

While the investigation was eventually closed by SafeSport, Smith did not seek re-election as president of USA Hockey due to the criticism he faced.

