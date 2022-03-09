The pop star’s songs can be used in most any situation, including when evaluating how every team’s season is going in the NHL.

Fun fact: When Taylor Swift sang, “I’ve never been anywhere cold as you” on her debut album, she was referring to an NHL ice rink. Furthermore, her single “Look What You Made Me Do” is an ode to the penalty box, and “Cruel Summer” could only be referring to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Fine, none of that is true. But what if the famed singer-songwriter’s tracks were about NHL teams? Find out in this week’s power rankings.

32. Seattle Kraken

Last week: 31

Record: 17-37-5

“I’m a mess, but I’m the mess that you wanted” — “Dancing With Our Hands Tied,” Reputation.

The Kraken’s first season hasn’t quite gone according to plan, but they’ve been fun to watch in their debut nonetheless.

31. Arizona Coyotes

Last Week: 32

Record: 17-35-4

“Canceled my plans just in case you’d call” — “august,” folklore.

Arizona’s phone lines are wide open ahead of the trade deadline. Coyotes who could end up on other teams’ rosters include Jakob Chychrun and Phil Kessel.

30. Buffalo Sabres

Last week: 30

Record: 18-32-8

“We’re a crooked love in a straight line down” — “I Wish You Would,” 1989.

For yet another season, the Sabres are heading in the wrong direction.

29. Philadelphia Flyers

Last week: 29

Record: 18-28-10

“Saying goodbye is death by a thousand cuts” — “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” Lover.

With the March 21 trade deadline approaching, captain Claude Giroux likely is not long for his spot on the Flyers’ roster. While parting ways might be the best decision for both sides, the goodbye will likely be bittersweet for all involved.

28. Chicago Blackhawks

Last week: 27

Record: 21-29-8

“Time won’t fly, it’s like I’m paralyzed by it” — “All Too Well,” Red.

Chicago won three Stanley Cups from 2010 to ’15, but now the Blackhawks are buckling under the weight of their former greatness.

27. Montreal Canadiens

Last week: 28

Record: 15-34-7

“Sometimes walking out is the one thing that will find you the right thing” — “it’s time to go,” evermore.

Free of the weight of expectation, Montreal has five wins in its last six games. And while the streak won’t last, smart moves at the trade deadline should keep the team trending in the right direction.

26. Detroit Red Wings

Last week: 24

Record: 24-27-6

“If you never bleed, you’re never gonna grow” — “the 1,” folklore.

The Red Wings got crushed 9–2 by the lowly Coyotes on Tuesday night. “Everything went wrong,” forward Dylan Larkin said afterward. Now all the team can do is try to turn it into a learning experience.

25. New Jersey Devils

Last week: 26

Record: 21-31-5

“Like trying to solve a crossword and realizing there’s no right answer” — “Red,” Red.

The Devils have plenty of young talent, but their roster has not clicked into place.

24. San Jose Sharks

Last week: 25

Record: 24-25-7

“Band-Aids don’t fix bullet holes” — “Bad Blood,” 1989.

The Sharks’ middling record hides bigger problems with their roster, which leaves them with one clear choice: Sell big at the trade deadline to put the franchise on a path to future success.

23. Ottawa Senators

Last week: 23

Record: 20-31-5

“Sometimes you just don’t know the answer” — “champagne problems,” evermore.

While the Senators nabbed a 4–1 win Tuesday against the Blues, the team has regressed from last season, which leaves fans and the front office alike scratching their heads.

22. New York Islanders

Last week: 22

Record: 21-24-8

“My castle crumbled overnight” — “Call It What You Want,” Lover.

The Islanders came into the season as Stanley Cup contenders, but they stumbled out of the starting gate and never got back on track.

21. Columbus Blue Jackets

Last week: 20

Record: 28-26-3

“I go back to December all the time” — “Back to December,” Speak Now.

The Blue Jackets were in the mix in the Metropolitan Division at the start of December, but the months since have not been kind to them.

20. Winnipeg Jets

Last week: 19

Record: 25-22-10

“Every time I don’t, I almost do” — “I Almost Do,” Red.

The Jets are tied with the Flyers for most overtime losses in the league at 10. If they could’ve turned even half of those close calls into wins, they would be in much better position for a playoff push.

19. Anaheim Ducks

Last week: 21

Record: 27-23-9

“So I got wasted like all my potential” — “this is me trying,” folklore.

Anaheim led the Pacific Division in December, but now they look more like sellers than buyers ahead of the trade deadline.

18. Vancouver Canucks

Last week: 18

Record: 28-23-6

“I had a marvelous time ruining everything” — “the last great american dynasty,” folklore.

Five points removed from the second wild-card spot in the West, the Canucks have an outside chance at the playoffs, but their likelier role will be that of spoiler.

17. Nashville Predators

Last week: 16

Record: 32-20-4

“Like you’d get your knuckles bloody for me” — “exile,” folklore.

The Predators lead the league with 36 fighting majors this season, nine more than the team with the next-highest total.

16. Edmonton Oilers

Last week: 14

Record: 30-23-4

“Repeating history and you’re getting sick of it” — “Change,” Fearless.

The Oilers are three points outside of the playoff picture in the Western Conference, and while they have plenty of time to catch up, they can’t be happy with another year on the fringe.

15. Dallas Stars

Last week: 15

Record: 32-21-3

“Don’t you see the starlight, starlight? Don’t you dream impossible things?” — “Starlight,” Red.

The Stars have been one of the more confounding teams this season, never quite finding their footing but never quite slipping out of contention, either. They sit in the final wild-card spot in the West for now, keeping their hopes alive entering the final stretch of the season.

14. Washington Capitals

Last week: 17

Record: 31-18-9

“I know you never get just what you see, but I will never bore you, baby” — “Me!” Lover.

The Capitals looked dreadful in a 4–1 loss to the Rangers on Feb. 24, but a week later, they blew out the Metro Division–leading Hurricanes, 4–0.

13. Vegas Golden Knights

Last week: 13

Record: 32-22-4

“Time, mystical time, cutting me open, then healing me fine” — “invisible string,” folklore.

The Golden Knights struggled mightily with injuries early this season, but they’ve recovered nicely. Mark Stone remains on long-term injured reserve, but he could provide a spark for Vegas in the playoffs.

12. Minnesota Wild

Last week: 9

Record: 33-19-3

“I’m just gonna shake, shake it off” — “Shake It Off,” 1989.

Minnesota was 1-6-0 in its last seven games heading into Tuesday’s contest against the Rangers, but the Wild shook off the slump with a 5–2 victory.

11. Boston Bruins

Last week: 10

Record: 34-18-5

“I knew you were trouble when you walked in” — “I Knew You Were Trouble,” 1989.

Imagine the rest of the NHL directing this lyric at Brad Marchand, who is just two weeks removed from a six-game suspension for roughing and high-sticking Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry.

10. Los Angeles Kings

Last week: 11

Record: 32-19-7

“I come back stronger than a ’90s trend” — “willow,” evermore.

The Kings’ playoff odds dipped to a low of 20% in December, but they’ve rebounded to become a clear contender in the Western Conference.

9. New York Rangers

Last week: 12

Record: 36-16-5

“I’ve never been a natural, all I do is try, try, try” — “mirrorball,” folklore.

Despite poor possession metrics, the Rangers continue to succeed. This can be attributed in part to their grit, but even more to goalie Igor Shesterkin. He received a rest day Tuesday, and the team sorely missed him in a 5–2 loss to the Wild.

8. St. Louis Blues

Last week: 7

Record: 32-17-7

“Don’t want no other shade of blue but you” — “hoax,” folklore.

The Blues have lost four games in a row, including a 4–1 defeat Tuesday against the Senators.

7. Pittsburgh Penguins

Last week: 8

Record: 34-15-9

“Where is this going? Thought I knew for a minute, but I don’t anymore” — “Forever & Always,” Fearless.

The Penguins soared during a 17–2 run in December and January, but they have looked just average since then.

6. Toronto Maple Leafs

Last week: 6

Record: 37-16-4

“So it’s gonna be forever, or it’s gonna go down in flames” — “Blank Space,” 1989.

In one moment, Auston Matthews seems ready to carry the Leafs deep into the playoffs; in the next, the defense seems poised to squander the season.

5. Tampa Bay Lightning

Last week: 4

Record: 37-13-6

“Just keep on keeping your eyes on me” — “Sparks Fly,” Speak Now.

The Lightning still crave the spotlight as they gear up for another title defense.

4. Carolina Hurricanes

Last week: 2

Record: 39-12-5

“With you I’d dance in a storm in my best dress, fearless” — “Fearless,” Fearless.

The Hurricanes’ confidence has shined brightly in their recent 7-1-1 stretch, which has helped separate them from the rest of the Metropolitan Division.

3. Calgary Flames

Last week: 3

Record: 34-15-7

“And if I get burned, at least we were electrified” — “Dress,” Reputation.

With a 14-2-1 record in its last 17 games, Calgary has recovered from a midseason swoon. But will the hot streak continue or flame out?

2. Florida Panthers

Last week: 5

Record: 39-13-5

“All the years we stood there on the sidelines wishing for right now” — “Long Live,” Speak Now.

The Panthers have not made it past the first round of the postseason since they were swept by the Avalanche in the 1996 Stanley Cup finals. In the 24 seasons since then, they have missed the playoffs altogether 18 times. This season, though, they look primed to change that.

1. Colorado Avalanche

Last week: 1

Record: 41-12-5

“Your nemeses will defeat themselves before you get the chance to swing” — “long story short,” evermore.

The Avalanche lead the Western Conference by 12 points and the Central Division by 16 points, putting them well above the fray as a gaggle of other teams fight for playoff spots.

