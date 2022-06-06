Wayne Gretzky Jersey Sells for Record $1.45 Million at Auction

Wayne Gretzky’s final game-worn Edmonton Oilers jersey was sold for a record $1.452 million on Sunday night.

The jersey, which was sold by Grey Flannel Auctions, was part of the 1988 playoff run that culminated in Edmonton’s fourth Stanley Cup.

The Oilers defeated the Bruins in Game 4 of that series, which proved to be controversial following the power going out at Boston Garden. The game was called and replayed two days later, as the Oilers won the rematch 6–3 to capture the Stanley Cup title.

Gretzky’s effort during the playoff run earned him his second Conn Smythe Trophy. To this day, Gretzky is one of five players to win two Conn Smythe awards for playoff MVP.

Gretzky’s jersey broke a previous record for a hockey jersey that was paid for Paul Henderson’s 1972 Summit Series jersey. That jersey went for $1.3 million.