Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NHL

Kate Madigan Named Devils Assistant GM, Becomes Sixth Woman to Hold Role

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have named their first female assistant general manager, making Kate Madigan the sixth woman to hold the title in the NHL.

General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the promotion Wednesday, the day before the NHL draft.

“Kate has been an incredibly valuable resource to not only me, but to our entire hockey operations leadership staff, particularly over the past three years, as part of key hockey decisions,” Fitzgerald said. “This promotion is reflective of the duties and responsibilities that Kate has assumed within our organization during that time.

“Her diligence, work ethic, attention to detail, ability to communicate with all staff, strategy and vision are qualities that I look for in our leadership,” he added.

The NHL has seen several women promoted to the assistant general manager’s role in the last month, with Hayley Wickenheiser getting the job in Toronto this week and Meghan Hunter promoted in Chicago last month.

The Vancouver Canucks have two women serving as assistant general managers, Emilie Castonguay and Cammi Granato. The first woman to hold the title in the NHL was Angela Gorgone in 1996.

“It’s amazing. Representation really matters,” Hunter said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I remember coming out of college and I didn’t really see anybody that I knew in (the) NHL, females (working) in hockey operations, so I just naturally gravitated into coaching because that’s all I really thought was available at the time. I think more representation, the more females breaking in different angles is amazing.”

Granato said the pendulum is swinging to add diversity in a lot of different areas in sports, whether it’s broadcasting, business or the front office.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“But I do think the hires, they’re people that are qualified, too,” she said. “There’s naysayers that say, ‘Oh, you’re just trying to catch up and you’re just adding people to add them,’ but they are qualified people. But I’m not surprised. I’m excited about it.

“It’s very good that the NHL is taking that sort of mindset and looking toward that to open the pool for applicants and for hires,” Granato added. “Part of me isn’t surprised at this point, but I’m definitely excited about that opportunity that women are getting and diversity. I think that’s great.”

Madigan had been serving as the team’s executive director of hockey management/operations. The 29-year-old also worked two years in the video/player information operation before being promoted to director of pro scouting operations in 2021. During the pandemic, her job in management/operations overlapped with her role in scouting.

She called the promotion an exciting opportunity.

“I look forward to working with this group to make the New Jersey Devils better, each day, and bring back the consistent success our fans expect and deserve,” she said. “I’m excited for the future of this team, not only now, but for what it will be.”

Madigan will serve as part of the small group that Fitzgerald will lean on for key input, strategy and decision-making, which includes roster construction at the pro and amateur levels, transactions, hockey personnel decisions, team operations, facilities management, budget, and as part of the team’s management travel party.

Madigan holds a master’s in accounting and a bachelor’s in business administration from Northeastern University. She worked two years as an accountant for Deloitte before switching careers.

More NHL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes the ball.
Play
NFL

Browns Draft Selection Determined by Mayfield Snap Count, per Source

Cleveland could receive a fourth-round pick in exchange for the quarterback.

By Madison Williams
The FBI execute a search warrant at the home of "Cheer" star Jerry Harris.
Media

Report: ‘Cheer’ Star Receives 12-Year Prison Sentence for Sex Crimes

Harris pleaded guilty to two charges in February.

By Daniel Chavkin
ACC and Pac-12 logos at football games
Play
College Football

Sources: ACC, Pac-12 Discussing ESPN TV Partnership

The proposal between the leagues comes after the Big Ten’s addition of USC and UCLA.

By Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde
United States center Brittney Griner (15) reacts against Japan in the women's basketball gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Play
WNBA

Brittney Griner’s Wife Releases Statement on Call With Biden

Cherelle spoke with the President and Vice President on Wednesday.

By Madison Williams
team usa logo
Soccer

U.S. Soccer Announces Steps Against Coach Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Brad Evans, who spent 13 years as Toledo’s head coach, also worked in the Olympic Development Program and was a U.S. Soccer instructor.

By Nick Selbe
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold attempts a pass during a game against the Buccaneers.
Play
NFL

Panthers Don't Plan to Trade Darnold After Mayfield Acquisition, per Report

Carolina reportedly envisions a quarterback competition between Darnold and Mayfield.

By Wilton Jackson
Mary-Sophie Harvey of Canada competes in the semifinal of women™s 200 meter individual medley swimming during Day 2 of the 2022 FINA World Championships on June 18, 2022 in Budapest.
Olympics

Canadian Olympic Swimmer Says She Was Drugged at World Championships

Mary-Sophie Harvey shared on Instagram there is a “four-to-six-hour window where I can’t recall a single thing.”

By Madeline Coleman
Wizards guard Bradley Beal raises his hands in a game.
NBA

Report: Wizards Giving Beal Full No-Trade Clause in Contract

The longtime Washington guard will become the only player to have a full no-trade clause in their current contract.

By Daniel Chavkin