Avalanche Fans Shatter Glass Behind Kings' Bench While Celebrating During 0–0 Game

Avalanche fans were fired up on Tuesday night, but their celebrations may have gone just a tad too far after a clutch penalty shot save from Scott Wedgewood.

Wedgewood turned away a penalty shot from Kings forward Quinton Byfield early in the second period, sending Ball Arena into a frenzy. While celebrating the big save, fans seated behind the visiting bench somehow managed to shatter the pane of glass that separates them from the players.

The glass erupted right on top of the Kings’ bench, with much of the debris landing directly on the head of interim coach D.J. Smith. The game was forced into a brief delay as officials cleaned up the broken glass and the stadium crew put in a new sheet of glass to replace the one that was destroyed.

THIS IS INSANE: THE FANS IN COLORADO WERE SO HYPED FOR THE PENALTY SHOT SAVE THAT THEY SHATTERED THE GLASS BEHIND THE KINGS BENCH 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/WYMgGZCQgl — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 22, 2026

The broadcast managed to capture the moment the glass broke. Fans could be seen pushing against it after the saved penalty shot, and eventually the glass gave way. The entire Kings benched turned around in confusion, and they had to exit the area and skate onto the ice while the maintenance crew did their repairs.

Considering how aggressively players get body checked into the glass without it breaking, one can only assume these Avs fans were pushing extremely hard on the panel that shattered.

The arena workers are moving like an F1 pit crew replacing the glass in great time 👏 pic.twitter.com/WbpuZCAygY — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 22, 2026

They say a saved penalty shot is as good as scoring a goal on the other end of the ice. Fans in Colorado certainly treated it as such, getting a bit too enthused while celebrating Wedgewood’s stop in the net.

It was a brilliant save from Wedgewood, who managed to keep things scoreless in the second period with his nimble diving stop on the Byfield backhand attempt.

Considering the excitement of the crowd after a big save from Wedgewood, when Colorado finally gets on the board with a goal of their own on Tuesday night, there might be another glass pane or two in danger.

More from Sports Illustrated