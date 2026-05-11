The Wild will look to even up their second round playoff series against the Avalanche on Monday night, hosting Colorado for Game 4 at the Grand Casino Arena.

The Avs have an early lead in the series, winners of Games 1 and 2 at home before dropping Game 3 in St. Paul. Prior to the loss on Saturday night, the Avalanche were undefeated in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, having won their first six postseason games. Colorado swept the Kings in round one, and outscored Minnesota 14–8 in its first two games. The Wild got one back with a convincing 5–1 win in Game 3.

It’s a matchup worthy of a Western Conference finals, but instead we’re being treated to the high-octane showdown in the second round of the playoffs. This series has provided plenty of fireworks already, so be sure to follow along for live updates throughout what should be an exhilarating Game 4.

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