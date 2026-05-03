Canadiens vs. Lightning Game 7 Live Updates: Tied 0–0 in First Period

It all comes down to this.

After trading wins throughout the first six games of their Eastern Conference playoffs first-round series , the Canadiens and Lightning will face off on Sunday afternoon in a decisive Game 7. Tampa Bay, hosting from their own Benchmark International Arena, is looking to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2021, when it eventually fell to the Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final. Montreal, meanwhile, is back in the postseason for a second straight year following three consecutive eighth-place finishes from 2021 through ’23, and is aiming to reach the second round for the first time since 2020—when its run ended in a Stanley Cup Final loss to, fittingly, the Lightning.

We’ll have you covered all game long here at Sports Illustrated so stay tuned for live analysis, score updates and more.

Canadiens vs. Lightning: Live Updates, Scores, Analysis and More

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