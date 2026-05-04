What the Oilers Must Do to Win a Stanley Cup With Connor McDavid

The Oilers have been to the NHL playoffs in each of the last seven seasons. During that span, they’ve made two runs to the Stanley Cup Final, in 2023-24 and 2024-25, but haven’t been able to finish the job and win a championship.

The team’s window to lift Lord Stanley’s Cup is closing, and fast. After Connor McDavid signed a two-year, $25 million extension with the franchise, it painted a very clear picture of Edmonton’s situation: Assemble a championship-caliber roster by the 2027-28 season, or risk losing McDavid in free agency. With two generational talents on the roster in McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, there isn’t a lot needed to bring the Oilers back to contention. But there’s work to be done.

The first season since McDavid signed his discounted extension did not go to plan. The Oilers were abysmal in the playoffs, particularly on defense, as they fell to the Ducks in six games. Speaking to reporters after the series, McDavid held nothing back as he candidly assessed the current state of the franchise as a team that’s taken steps in the wrong direction.

“The organization as a whole has taken a step back, and it starts with me and it starts with Leon [Draisaitl],” McDavid said after the playoff exit. It was a direct criticism of the front office which has failed to improve the team after back-to-back runs to the Stanley Cup final.

"I agree with Leon, the organization as a whole has taken a step back."



Connor McDavid on the state of the Oilers. pic.twitter.com/oVST7XKqVJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 2, 2026

As McDavid’s patience wears thin, it’s time for GM Stan Bowman & Co. to figure out how to right the ship and get the Oilers back on a trajectory toward a Stanley Cup. Difficult decisions loom for the front office, but if they’re serious about winning in this two-year window, here are some of the changes they have to make.

1. Find a shutdown goaltender

Tristan Jarry struggled for the Oilers in the NHL Playoffs. | Corinne Votaw-Imagn Images

The fact that the Oilers are still searching for a quality goaltender is nothing short of malpractice by the front office. Goaltending has been a need in Edmonton for several years now, yet the best the team could trot out during this year’s playoff run was a tandem of Tristan Jarry (a player who had previously cleared waivers in Pittsburgh before the Oilers traded for him) and Connor Ingram. Stuart Skinner, who was traded to the Penguins in order to bring Jarry to Edmonton, immediately saw his performances improve after leaving the organization.

It’s not as if the Oilers were the only team that had goaltending issues to solve. After identifying a need at the position, the Avalanche acquired MacKenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood in 2024, both of whom have been critical in the team’s current success. Edmonton has had ample time to address its own goaltending situation, but unlike Colorado, failed to lock down a steady net-minder, and the Oilers’ inability to protect the net has continued to plague them. Now, after a disappointing early playoff exit, goaltending remains a major cause for concern for the Oilers, who are no closer to a solution than they were a few years ago. Finding a high-end goalie needs to be a priority for the franchise this offseason.

2. Move on from Darnell Nurse

Darnell Nurse’s contract is a major problem for the Oilers. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

It’s a big problem when one of the team’s highest-paid players is also one of its worst performers. Nurse is one of the NHL’s highest-earning defenseman, collecting $9.25 million per season. He’s under contract through the 2029-30 season, but the Oilers should be actively seeking any trade partner willing to eat some of his contract this offseason.

In 2025-26, Nurse had his lowest points production (24) in a single season since his age-21 campaign in 2016-17. He also had a career high in penalty minutes (104) and the second worst plus/minus (-12) of his career. Nurse is being paid like a frontline, No. 1 defenseman, yet his production is vastly short of those standards, and it only worsens in the playoffs. During Edmonton’s six-game stint in the postseason, Nurse didn’t register a single point, though he was a +4. He continued to make mistakes with the puck, cheaply giving up possession and enabling opponents to get high-danger chances.

Nurse’s contract is more of a problem than he is, however. The Oilers previously had chances to sign him to long-term deals at a much lower rate, but opted to give him short-term “bridge” contracts in 2018 and again in 2020. When they eventually did back up the Brinks truck for him, it ended up being a gargantuan deal, and they’re massively hindered by his no-movement clause and high-end salary. Nurse’s $9.25 million AAV represents almost 10% of the team’s total cap, and his production simply doesn’t warrant that salary.

Finding a team willing to take on his contract, even at a discounted rate, will be difficult. So will convicning Nurse to waive his no-movement clause. But if they want to win with McDavid, opening up that extra cap space and shoring up their defense will be crucial.

3. Hire a new coach

Kris Knoblauch has been the Oilers head coach since 2023. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There is enough talent on the Oilers’ roster to compete for a Cup. How that talent is utilized has been rather head-scratching at times, however. Knoblauch has largely opted against letting McDavid and Draisaitl share a line, aiming to enhance Edmonton’s depth on offense by letting each player commandeer his own line. Even during the most dire times, such as late in playoff games when the team desperately needed its two best players on the ice, Knoblauch was consistent in keeping McDavid and Draisaitl on different units.

Whether Knoblauch, who just recently signed a three-year extension through 2029, remains as head coach, he’ll need to be more willing to make in-game adjustments going forward. Changes to the coaching staff are needed, so he may potentially need to shuffle in some new assistants as the team aims to achieve its goals.

4. Defensive improvements

Evan Bouchard is one of the NHL’s premier offensive-minded defensemen. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

No NHL playoff team had a worse penalty kill than Edmonton this year. The Oilers surrendered goals on 50% of their opponents' power play opportunities, which played a key role in their series defeat to the Ducks. They weren’t much better in the regular season, ranking 20th with a 77.8% penalty kill rate.

With Evan Bouchard set to be the team’s highest-earning defenseman for several years to come, the team needs to find a more suitable defender to complement his offensive tendencies. Bouchard is one of the best offensive defensemen in the NHL, but he can be inconsistent on defense at times. Finding a lockdown defensive partner to skate alongside Bouchard, one who enables him to take more risks offensively without costing the team defensively, would be a big get for the Oilers.

Improving the defense will also make life easier for whoever is in net for Edmonton next season. The goaltending is a concern, but the team only makes things worse for its goalies by making careless mistakes on defense. If they can eliminate some of those costly mistakes, the team’s goaltenders won’t be forced to deal with as many dangerous scoring chances from opposing forwards.

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