Ranking the 8 Remaining Teams in the 2025-26 NHL Playoffs

The Stanley Cup Playoffs field has been reduced to just eight teams after an exhilarating first round in which every single series had at least one overtime game. The stakes will only get higher from here on out, with the second round already underway.

As we inch closer to the 111th Stanley Cup final, some teams have begun to look more like true contenders than others. We’re going to rank all eight teams left in the NHL playoffs, highlighting what teams have the best shot at lifting Lord Stanley’s Cup.

1. Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche are still undefeated in the NHL playoffs. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Avs won the President’s Trophy this year after finishing the regular season with the NHL’s best record (55–16–11). Thus far, they’ve yet to lose in the playoffs after deftly sweeping the Kings in round one and starting off their second-round series against the Wild with a 9–6 win. The Avalanche are a wagon, with a potent offense that led the league with 302 goals in the regular season and an outstanding defense that surrendered the fewest goals league-wide (203). In five postseason games, the Avs lead all playoff teams with an average of 4.4 goals per game. Colorado is a heavy favorite to win the Cup this year, and it’s not difficult to see why.

2. Minnesota Wild

Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes leads all skaters in playoff points. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Wild GM Bill Guerin was aggressive this season, and it has paid off in a big way for Minnesota. The acquisition of Quinn Hughes is one of the most significant mid-season acquisitions in franchise history, and he’s played a big role in their playoff success. Hughes leads all skaters in the postseason with 11 points, and Minnesota has three players with 10-plus points thus far into the playoff run. After defeating a formidable Stars teams in six games in the first round, the Wild will have to try to get past the Avalanche in order to keep their Cup dreams alive.

3. Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes still have not lost a game in the NHL playoffs | James Guillory-Imagn Images

The Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed, the Canes made quick work of the Senators in the opening round before shutting out the Flyers in Game 1 of their second-round series. Carolina is a postseason mainstay, having made eight straight Stanley Cup Playoff appearances. They’ve not advanced past the Eastern Conference finals during that span, however, though they have a great chance of doing that this year. Undefeated in its first five playoff games, Carolina hasn’t surrendered more than two goals in a single contest and has already logged two shutouts.

4. Vegas Golden Knights

Golden Knights defeated the Mammoth in the first round of the playoffs. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Golden Knights are one of the most experienced teams left in the playoffs, having made the postseason in all but one year since the team was founded in 2017-18. The 39 regular-season wins the team recorded is actually tied for its lowest in franchise history, but Vegas still managed to win the Pacific Division after making a late coaching change to replace Bruce Cassidy with John Tortorella just weeks before the playoffs. Since then, they’ve looked more like their usual dominant selves. The Golden Knights’ offense is firing on all cylinders right now, having scored five goals in each of its last three games.

5. Buffalo Sabres

Alex Lyon had a dominant opening-round series for the Sabres in the NHL Playoffs | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

It’s hard not to root for the Sabres, who ended their lengthy playoff drought after a painstaking 15-year hiatus by winning the Atlantic Division. Buffalo won its first playoff series since 2006-07 after defeating the Bruins in the first round, and will look to clinch a conference finals berth up against the Canadiens in round two. The Sabres weren’t the most sound defensive team in the regular season, but they’ve stepped up in a big way during the playoffs, having surrendered more than three goals in just one of their six postseason games. With Alex Lyon locking down the net at a remarkably high level, Buffalo will be tough to beat.

6. Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield scored 51 goals in the regular season for the Canadiens. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

The last Canadian team standing in the playoffs, Montreal represents the nation’s only chance to win a Cup––Canada’s first since 1993. The Canadiens had their best season since 2014-15, led by 50-goal scorer Cole Caufield and two-way star Nick Suzuki. The offense has struggled at times in the postseason, but they leaned on goalie Jakub Dobeš to lift them into the second round after a close-fought series against the Lightning, during which the team never surrendered more than three goals in a single game. If they’re to make a deep playoff run, however, they’ll need more from their top power play unit.

7. Anaheim Ducks

Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier has four goals in six career playoff games. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The young Ducks delivered a statement series win against the Oilers in order to reach the conference semifinals for the first time since 2016-17. Anaheim was held under three goals in just one game against Edmonton, averaging 4.33 goals per contest thus far in the playoffs. The power play has been terrific, converting on 50% of its opportunities (eight goals in 16 tries). They’ve also done brilliantly to avoid taking silly penalties, logging the fewest penalty minutes (39) of any playoff team. A tough matchup awaits in round two against the Golden Knights, but this Ducks team has already proven it’s not one to be counted out.

8. Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny and the Flyers defeated the Penguins in round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Flyers took down Sidney Crosby and the Penguins in round one, securing their spot in the conference semifinals for the first time since 2019-20. It was a favorable first-round matchup for Philadelphia, but they didn’t look quite as sharp in their series-opener against the Hurricanes. The Flyers’ 2.29 goals per game are the lowest among any team remaining in the playoffs (tied with Montreal) but they’ve managed just two power play goals in 21 tries, good for just a 9.5% conversion rate. Against a stalwart Hurricanes defense, they’ll need to be much more effective with a man advantage.

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