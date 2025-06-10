NHL Fans Loved Oilers Player’s Petty Move Toward Panthers Bench During Game 3
The Stanley Cup Final has been plenty exciting so far with the series rematch between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers currently tied at one apiece. What has made the series even more entertaining to casual and die-hard hockey fans alike are the antics of defensemen Jake Walman, as first seen in his team's Game 1 win.
The Oilers' biggest menace was back at it again in Game 3 in Florida, as he seemed to debut some new shenanigans up his sleeve. With the Oilers down 4–1 in the second period, Walman thought maybe he could get into his opponents' heads by spraying water on them.
Cameras caught Walman hilariously squirting his water bottle at the Panthers bench, eliciting some rather annoyed reactions from his targets and chuckles from the announcers:
This happened right after Panthers' AJ Greer bumped into Walman on the ice, somehow stole Walman's glove from off his hand and threw it toward the bench.
It would seem the squirting attack served as a small taste of retribution then, but Walman still wasn't wholly satisfied with his petty efforts. Minutes later, he casually bopped a Panthers player in the face, who did his best to sell the contact:
With the Oilers down three goals on the road, maybe Walman could direct his chaotic energies elsewhere on the ice.