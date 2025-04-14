Ivan Demidov Records First NHL Goal, Assist in First Period of Canadiens Debut
Montreal Canadiens winger Ivan Demidov made his NHL debut Monday after agreeing to part ways with KHL club SKA Saint Petersburg.
It didn't take long for the teenager to get on the scoresheet.
During the first period of his debut, Demidov helped opened the scoring for Montreal by assisting the game-opening goal scored by Alex Newhook. A few minutes later, he took his own chance in front of the net, scoring the first goal of his career off an assist from veteran defenseman Mike Matheson.
Have a look at both highlight-reel moments from the Russian rookie:
Demidov collected the puck and surveyed the ice before finding Newhook with a perfect pass in front of the net. His new teammates were overjoyed for him, and the puck was collected and given to the Habs coaching staff.
About seven minutes later, Demidov extended the lead to 2–0 after receiving a pass off the boards behind the goal and beating Arvid Soderblom with an impressive finish.
Canadiens fans were rightfully ecstatic for No. 93 to make his debut, and he did not disappoint one bit, registering two points before the end of his first period in the NHL.