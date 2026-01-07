Mammoth to Host Winter Classic at Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium in 2027
Just two years into their existence, the Mammoth have been tabbed to host the NHL’s premier regular-season event.
Utah will play the Avalanche in the Winter Classic in 2027, it announced Wednesday afternoon. The game will be played at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah football's home of 28 years.
“At [Smith Entertainment Group] our goal is to bring great things and build Utah. This is one of those things. The 18th Winter Classic coming to Utah in our 3rd year in the NHL. Couldn’t be more excited! Big things ahead!” Mammoth owner Ryan Smith wrote on social media.
The Mammoth relocated to Salt Lake City from their old home in Arizona ahead of the 2025 season. They went 38-31-13 in their inaugural season and are 20-20-3 in 2026. Utah is last in the league in attendance, but with an extremely important technicality: the Delta Center only seats around 12,000 for hockey at the moment.
The 2026 Winter Classic was played at loanDepot park in Miami, and won by the Rangers 5–1 over the Panthers.