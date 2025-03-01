Michigan Alum, Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin Trolls Ohio State Before Stadium Series
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin isn't thrilled with the venue for the NHL Stadium Series.
The former University of Michigan star will play at Ohio Stadium on Saturday as the puck drops between the Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets at 6 p.m. ET. Normally, he's used to watching his alma mater take on their bitter rival, the Ohio State Buckeyes, at the Shoe. But now, he'll step onto the makeshift outdoor rink in the middle of the massive stadium which can hold over 102,000 fans.
Larkin couldn't help but throw some subtle jabs toward his former rival as the opportunity presented itself.
"It's probably the ugliest stadium I've ever been in," Larkin joked as he spoke to reporters via Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit. "But it's cool to play hockey outside."
Larkin was asked how this rendition of the NHL's Stadium Series compared to other outdoor games he's played in, where he took a separate slight shot at the Buckeyes.
"It's going to be a great game against Columbus, we just played them last night," he said in an interview on NHL Network. "I'm not too impressed with this stadium though. I don't think it's that nice at all. It's going to be cool to play outside but this stadium's not anything special."
The Blue Jackets beat the Red Wings 5-2 in Detroit on Thursday. Both teams currently hold a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference's playoff hunt, making their outdoor battle all the more interesting, college rivalries aside.