NHL Player to Miss Season Finale Due to Heart Surgery

Kris Letang's season is over after undergoing a small heart procedure.

Mike McDaniel

Kris Letang's season is over after undergoing a small heart procedure.
Talia Sprague-Imagn Images
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang will miss the season finale against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night after undergoing a heart procedure, the team announced on Wednesday.

The procedure was completed to close a small hole in Letang's heart.

This is not the first time that the 37-year-old Letang has missed time due to his heart. Earlier in his career, Letang suffered a few strokes related to the hole in his heart that caused him to miss games.

In 74 games this season, Letang scored nine goals and tallied 21 assists.

Letang is expected to make a full recovery in four-to-six weeks.

Published
