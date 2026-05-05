Ranking the Best Fits for Auston Matthews If He Leaves the Maple Leafs This Offseason

Auston Matthews’ time in Toronto may be approaching its end, with the star center reportedly mulling his future with the franchise. According to Chris Johnston of The Athletic, Matthews isn’t sure if he’ll be back with the Maple Leafs next season.

During his end of season media address, Matthews said that he “can’t predict the future” when it comes to his situation in Toronto, and the hiring of controversial GM John Chayka doesn’t seem to have swayed his opinion in that regard.

Matthews has built a legacy with the Maple Leafs as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, but the organization’s inability to make a deep playoff run, paired with its disastrous 2025-26 season, could be the catalyst for his departure. Matthews has a full no-movement clause in his contract, so he’d have to green-light any trade. And with $27 million and two years left on his contract, the pool of teams that could inherit his contract isn’t all that vast.

If he does leave, there would be a few teams that make a ton of sense as potential landing spots for the three-time Rocket Richard winner.

Auston Matthews Trade Destinations, Ranked

1. San Jose Sharks

The Sharks are ready to make the leap into contention. Macklin Celebrini has emerged as a legit star in the league after just two seasons, already claiming the franchise’s single-season scoring record at just 19 years old. Realistically, it’s hard to imagine there are many players in the league that aren’t intrigued by the prospect of teaming up with Celebrini, and it would make sense that Matthews would be keen to join forces with San Jose’s playmaker. Matthews is also close to Sharks legend Joe Thornton, who housed Celebrini as a rookie and remains tightly connected to the franchise.

Still exiting their lengthy rebuild, the Sharks have numerous assets which could be included in a potential trade for Matthews, and they have the finances available to absorb his $13.25 million contract, projected to have more than $41 million in cap space this offseason. San Jose owns two first-round picks in the 2026 draft and has all of its own future first-rounders, too.

Celebrini’s 45 goals led the team last season, but no other player on the roster eclipsed 25 goals. Adding Matthews would give them a dynamic new scoring threat in the form of one of the NHL’s most consistent and established sharpshooters as the Sharks aim to return to the postseason for the first time since 2019.

2. Utah Mammoth

The Mammoth are another up-and-coming team that would make sense as a fit for Matthews. After moving out of Matthews’s home state of Arizona and settling in Utah, the Mammoth are seeking a big star to pair with Clayton Keller as the faces of the franchise.

The team put up a valiant fight against the Golden Knights in the opening round of the playoffs before ultimately bowing out in six games, and it seems they’re a piece or two away from being true Stanley Cup contenders. Matthews could certainly expedite their timeline to contention, adding one of the league’s premier goal-scorers to a forwards group already consisting of Keller, Dylan Guenther, Nick Schmaltz and J.J. Peterka.

Utah is projected to have around $14 million in cap space this offseason, so they’d likely need to be willing to include some current roster players in a deal for Matthews, as well as draft capital and young assets. It would cost a significant haul, but for a team hoping to bolster its roster and begin contending for a Cup, trading the house for Matthews may be worth it.

3. Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim will have plenty of contracts coming off the books, particularly on defense with the likes of John Carlson, Jacob Trouba and Radko Gudas––who was responsible for Matthews’s season-ending knee injury––all in line to hit unrestricted free agency. That’s $20 million potentially coming off the books, which frees them up financially to take a swing at a Matthews trade.

Of course, the Ducks will need to work out long-term deals to keep Cutter Gauthier and Leo Carlsson in town, so Anaheim may balk at the idea of putting so much money into its offense, already rostering high earners such as Mikael Granlund, Troy Terry and Chris Kreider, among others.

A move to Anaheim would enable Matthews to play closer to home, out of the harsh spotlight that is Toronto, and would allow him to step in as a leader of an up-and-coming young core of standout players.

4. Minnesota Wild

If Matthews wants to play for a contending team that’s been aggressive in its pursuit of a Stanley Cup, the Wild could be a strong fit. Minnesota’s GM Bill Guerin has not hesitated to pull the trigger on a blockbuster deal in order to enhance the Wild’s chances of contending for a title, evidenced by last season’s seismic trade for Quinn Hughes.

Could Matthews head to Minnesota and join forces with a pair of his Team USA teammates in Hughes and Matt Boldy? The Wild are projected to have around $13.6 million in cap space this offseason, just more than Matthews’s annual salary. They could free up more space by sending roster players to Toronto in a trade. Despite the big trade for Hughes, the Wild still own their first-round picks in 2027 and ’28, which could be used as key pieces in a trade for Matthews.

More from Sports Illustrated