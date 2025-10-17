SI

NHL Reporter Face-Plants In Front of New York Rangers, Keeps Playing Through It

There was plenty of action on and off the ice during Rangers-Maple Leafs game.

Kyle Koster

Anna Dua shared footage of the fall. / @AnnaNoelleDua on X
Sportsnet's Anna Dua was in Toronto for Thursday night's Rangers-Maple Leafs tilt and accidentally became part of the action as she face-planted while running to deliver a report. About 20 minutes after that happened she was forced to relive the moment on Hockey Central.

Dua eventually shared footage of the unfortunate fall and, yep, it happened exactly as she described.

But credit where it's due. Did she take herself out of the game and leave the reporting to someone else? No. When it was time for the next shift she skated back out there like nothing had happened.

This is why hockey is the toughest sport. This is the type of spill that could really go sideways for a, say, baseball reporter.

Toronto was able to hang on for a 2-1 victory and everyone learned a valuable lesson about the importance of deft footwork.

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

