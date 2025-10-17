NHL Reporter Face-Plants In Front of New York Rangers, Keeps Playing Through It
Sportsnet's Anna Dua was in Toronto for Thursday night's Rangers-Maple Leafs tilt and accidentally became part of the action as she face-planted while running to deliver a report. About 20 minutes after that happened she was forced to relive the moment on Hockey Central.
Dua eventually shared footage of the unfortunate fall and, yep, it happened exactly as she described.
But credit where it's due. Did she take herself out of the game and leave the reporting to someone else? No. When it was time for the next shift she skated back out there like nothing had happened.
This is why hockey is the toughest sport. This is the type of spill that could really go sideways for a, say, baseball reporter.
Toronto was able to hang on for a 2-1 victory and everyone learned a valuable lesson about the importance of deft footwork.