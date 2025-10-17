NHL Reporter Face-Plants In Front of New York Rangers, Keeps Playing Through It

Raise your hand if you face planted while running to a hit in front of the entire New York Rangers during their warmups in an all white outfit and then got put on blast by @DavidAmber on Hockey Central… 🙋🏼‍♀️



My cameraman @Gariepy21 got the fall footage for y’all don’t worry 😂 pic.twitter.com/0OU3fll7Lp