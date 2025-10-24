Ryan Reaves, Matt Rempe Drop Gloves for Heavyweight Rematch in Rangers-Sharks
Two of the biggest enforcers in the NHL dropped gloves on the ice during Thursday's clash between the Sharks and Rangers. Ryan Reaves and Matt Rempe went at each other during the opening period of the game in what proved an enthralling rematch of last year's fight between the two heavyweights.
Rempe and Reaves were circling one another on the ice before, finally, punches started flying. It was worth the wait.
The two exchanged massive blows, and before long both skaters had removed their opponent's helmet. They stumbled relatively early into the fight, but the referees allowed them to continue as they quickly got back up and continued throwing haymakers at one another.
The entire exchange lasted around 50 seconds before the two were finally separated by officials and escorted to the penalty box.
Whenever these two meet on the ice, fireworks tend to follow. Last year, Rempe and Reaves dropped gloves during a Rangers-Maple Leafs game, and it was equally theatric as Thursday's scrap.
Prior to the bout with Reaves, Rempe had only spent two minutes in the penalty box through his first eight games. That's a remarkable improvement from his rookie season just two years ago, when he logged a total of 95 minutes on the ice and 71 in the penalty box.
New York and San Jose will meet again in January at the SAP Center, and it wouldn't be at all surprising to see Reaves and Rempe go at it once again.