Sharks' Macklin Celebrini Had Hilarious Reaction After Discovering He Won Weekly Award
It seems Macklin Celebrini missed out on the memo from the NHL that he'd been selected for a weekly league honor.
The San Jose Sharks rookie was taken aback Monday when media members informed him that he'd been named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week that ended on Dec. 1.
"Holy f---. I didn't know that," said a stunned Celebrini after reporters told him about the honor from the league.
The 18-year-old helped the Sharks win three of four contests on the week, including a pair of games against the Seattle Kraken. During the week, Celebrini recorded four goals and three assists, including a pair of game-winning goals. He's now up to eight goals and 14 total points in his first 15 career games.
Celebrini was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for the month of October on Sunday, and added his first-ever First Star honor the next day. San Jose's prized rookie was joined by Second Star of the Week, Vancouver Canucks defender Quinn Hughes, and Third Star, Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun, on the weekly honor roll.
Despite being the youngest player in the NHL, Celebrini has quickly shown the world why he was the No. 1 pick and such a heralded prospect.