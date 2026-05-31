Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Full Details on Where to Watch Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights

For the first time in NHL history, the Hurricanes and Golden Knights will meet in the Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas is back in the Cup for the first time since it won its first championship in 2023. In just nine seasons as an NHL franchise, the Golden Knights have already made the Stanley Cup Final three times. This will also be the third Cup Final appearance for Carolina, which has been in the NHL since 1979 when the team joined the league as the Hartford Whalers.

The series will get underway on Tuesday, June 2 from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh. Because the Hurricanes had a better regular-season points tally than the Golden Knights, they earned the right to host the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final. If the series goes to seven games, four of them will be played in Raleigh, and three at Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the Stanley Cup Final, including start time, TV channel and location.

2026 Stanley Cup Final schedule

Game Location Date/Time TV Channel/Streaming Info Game 1 Lenovo Center Tuesday, June 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET ABC Game 2 Lenovo Center Thursday, June 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET ABC Game 3 T-Mobile Arena Saturday, June 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET ABC Game 4 T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, June 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET ABC Game 5 (if necessary) Lenovo Center Thursday, June 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET ABC Game 6 (if necessary) T-Mobile Arena Sunday, June 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET ABC Game 7 (if necessary) Lenovo Center Wednesday, June 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET ABC

Puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. ET throughout the series, and the entirety of the Stanley Cup Final will be broadcast via ABC.

Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final history

This will be just the third Stanley Cup Final appearance for the Hurricanes, who haven’t reached this stage of the NHL playoffs since 2006 despite making the postseason in each of the last eight years. They’ve made three conference finals appearances in the previous eight years, but haven’t been able to reach the Cup in 20 years. Now, they’ve finally gotten over that hump and returned to hockey’s biggest stage.

In their last trip to the Stanley Cup Final, Carolina defeated the Oilers in a seven-game series to win the organization’s lone championship. That ‘06 team featured a very familiar face, as Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour was a key player and the captain for that championship-winning team. He averaged over 23 minutes per game and scored three goals in the series. Prior to that Cup run, the Hurricanes appeared in the Stanley Cup Final in 2002, but were defeated in five games by the Red Wings.

Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final history

Since joining the NHL in 2017–18, the Golden Knights have reached the Stanley Cup Final three times. It’s been a remarkable run for the expansion franchise, who made a run to the Cup in its first season in existence, though they were defeated in five games by Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals.

In 2022–23, the Golden Knights won their first Stanley Cup after defeating the Panthers in a five-game clash. Many of the players from that Cup-winning team, including Mark Stone, Jack Eichel, William Karlsson and Shea Theodore, among others, remain with the franchise today and will look to add a second Stanley Cup trophy to the organization’s arsenal.

Vegas is one of the greatest success stories among any professional sports team. Expansion teams typically struggle to find their footing, having to work for multiple years to assemble a roster capable of contending. That simply wasn’t the case for the Golden Knights, who have made the playoffs in all but one year since their debut in the NHL.

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