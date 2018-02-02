With the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea fast approaching, here’s everything you need to know about one of the most popular events: Alpine skiing.

Alpine skiing is not one specific event, but an umbrella term that encompasses 11 different competitions.

Both the men and women compete in two "speed events" (the downhill and the super-G), two "technical events" (the slalom and giant slalom), and a combined event. There is also a new team event on the schedule in PyeongChang, in which co-ed teams of four will face off against each other in a single-elimination bracket.

In PyeongChang, alpine skiing kicks of with the men's downhill on Feb. 10 and wraps up with the new team event, which concludes on Feb. 23.

A full schedule of all 11 events can be seen here.

In December, SI.com published a Rookie’s Guide to Alpine Skiing with information about each specific alpine skiing event, including the rules, history, 2014 medal winners and current world champion. You'll also learn how fast the skiers go and read about the evolution of the ski pole.

The Alpine skiing events are some of the most exciting of all Olympic events, but you might now know much about them besides the fact that skiers will race down a mountain to a finish line. Each different event requires a different skill set and puts a premium on something different, and the Rookie Guide will help you comprehend just how different the events are.

In the January 29-February 5 Olympic Preview issue of Sports Illustrated’s magazine, our expert Brian Cazeneuve gave his medal predictions. Here are his picks for Alpine skiing:

MEN

Downhill

Beat Feuz, Switzerland

Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway

Max Franz, Austria

Svindal won a medal of every color in 2010.

Super-G

Kjetil Jansrud, Norway

Vincent Kriechmayr, Austria

Max Franz, Austria

Jansrud broke a knuckle in his Olympic debut, in 2006.

Combined

Marcel Hirscher, Austria

Kjetil Jansrud, Norway

Alexis Pinturault, France

Hirscher los gold at world by .01 of a second.

Giant Slalom

Marcel Hirscher, Austria

Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway

Alexis Pinturault, France

Hirscher fractured his left ankle in August.

Slalom

Marcel Hirscher, Austria

Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway

Michael Matt, Austria

Hirscher has won six straight overall World Cup titles.

WOMEN

Downhill

Lindsey Vonn, U.S.

Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein

Sofia Goggia, Italy

Liechtenstein's nine medals have all come in alpine skiing.

Super-G

Lara Gut, Switzerland

Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein

Federica Brignone, Italy

Mikaela Shiffrin only skied two Super-Gs this season, but she could strike here, too.

Combined

Mikaela Shiffrin, U.S.

Sofia Goggia, Italy

Wendy Holdener

Goggia missed the Sochi Games with a torn left ACL.

Giant Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin, U.S.

Tessa Worley, France

Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany

Hirscher Croatia's Janica Kostelic's four Alpine medals in 2002 are the most in one Games.

Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin, U.S.

Frida Handsdotter, Sweden

Petra Vlhova, Slovakia

Shiffrin has been in the top three in 25 of the last 26 World Cup slaloms.

MIXED TEAM

Austria

France

Switzerland

Austria has won 114 Olympic Alpine medals. The Swiss are next with 59.

Check out the rest of Brian’s medal predictions in the magazine.