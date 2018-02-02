2018 Winter Olympics: Freestyle Skiing Guide and Preview for PyeongChang

With the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang fast approaching, here’s everything you need to know about freestyle skiing.

By Daniel Rapaport
February 02, 2018

With the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea fast approaching, here’s everything you need to know about what might be the most aesthetically pleasin event of all: Freestyle skiing. 

Freestyle skiing is not one specific event, but an umbrella term that encompasses five different ski terrain events on both the men's and women's side, for a total of ten. Those events are: aerials, halfpipe, moguls, ski cross and slopestyle. 

In PyeongChang, Freestyle skiing kicks of with the men's and women's moguls qualifying on Feb. 8 and concludes with the women's ski cross on Feb. 23. 

A full schedule of all ten events can be seen here.  

In December, SI.com published a Rookie’s Guide to Freestyle Skiing with information about each specific event, including the rules, history, 2014 medal winners and current world champion. You'll learn about how each event is judged and which tricks you can expect to see. There is no better way to become the coolest person at your watch party than to accurately predict seeing a switch double-cork 900.

In the January 29-February 5 Olympic Preview issue of Sports Illustrated’s magazine, our expert Brian Cazeneuve gave his medal predictions.  Here are his picks for Alpine skiing:

MEN

Aerials

  • Anton Kushnir, Belarus
  • Qi Guangpu, China
  • Maxim

Defending champ Kushnir is in his fourth Olympics.

Halfpipe

  • David Wise, U.S.
  • Alex Ferreira, U.S.
  • Simon D'Artois, Canada

A U.S. sweep is possible.

Moguls

  • Mikael Kingsbury, Canada
  • Dmitry Reiherd, Kazakhstan
  • Ikuma Horishima, Japan

Horishima recently snapped Kingsbury's record of 13 straight World Cup wins.

Ski Cross

  • Alex Fiva, Switzerland
  • Marc Bischofberger, Switzerland
  • Jean-Frederic Chapuis, France

Fiva was born in Newport Beach, Calif.

Slopestyle

  • Oystein Braten, Norway
  • Andri Ragettli, Switzerland
  • Ferdinand Dahl, , Austria

The U.S. swept this event in Sochi and could return to the podium in Pyeongchang.

WOMEN

Aerials

  • Xu Mengtao, China
  • Hanna Huskova, Belarus
  • Lydia Lassila, Australia

Watch for U.S. veteran Ashley Caldwell.

Halfpipe

  • Cassie Sharpe, Canada
  • Brita Sigourney, U.S.
  • Marie Martinod, Fran

At 22, Martinod, now 33, quit skiing for six years to run a nightclub. 

Moguls

  • Jaelin Kauf, U.S.
  • Britteny Cox, Australia
  • Justine Deufour-Lapointe, Canada

Kauf's parents, Scott and Patty, were moguls world champions 

Ski Cross

  • Sandra Naslund, Sweden
  • Fanny Smith, Switzerland
  • Georgia Simmerling, Canada

Simmerling won a bronze medal in team pursuit cycling in Rio. 

Slopestyle

  • Johanne Killi, Norway
  • Tiril Sjastad Christiansen, Norway
  • Jennie-Lee Burmansson, Sweden

Maggie Voisin, then 15, broke an ankle in Sochi; she's now the U.S. hope

Check out the rest of Brian’s medal predictions for all 102 events in the magazine.

