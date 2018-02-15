Watch: 17-Year-Old American Vincent Zhou Lands First Quad Lutz in Olympic History

By Dan Gartland
February 15, 2018

What an Olympics it’s been for 17-year-old American athletes. 

Snowboarders Chloe Kim and Red Gerard took home gold in their events earlier this week. Now, teen figure skater Vincent Zhou has made Olympic history by landing a quadruple Lutz. 

Zhou is the first skater to ever land the jump at the Olympics. 

No skater has successfully landed a quad Axel in competition, making the Lutz the most difficult quad jump you’ll see at the Olympics

Fellow American Nathan Chen, who is just 18, also has a quad Lutz in his routine and landed two of them during his free skate at Skate America earlier this season.

