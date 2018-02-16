Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic has made a stunning run from back in the pack to take the Olympic super-G title, with a mistake costing Lindsey Vonn a spot on the podium.

Ledecka was the 26th racer to take the course. The 22-year-old blazed through the course in a time of 1 minute, 21.11 seconds. Defending champion Anna Veith of Austria earned the silver, finishing 0.01 seconds back, and Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein captured bronze.

You'd be shocked, too. 😱



Ester Ledecka, a world champion SNOWBOARDER, shocks the field to win a surprise-gold by 0.01 in alpine skiing women's super-G! #WinterOlympics https://t.co/YtEpNzDMDu pic.twitter.com/EeoHuALcKX — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2018

Ledecka’s run shocked everyone including the leader Veith, who turned to someone and said, “How did that happen?”

NBC commentators also said she borrowed American Mikaela Shiffrin's skis for the run. Shiffrin skipped the event.

Vonn had a fast run before going too wide on a turn near the bottom.