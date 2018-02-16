A World Champion Snowboarder Just Shocked the World By Winning Olympic Gold in Skiing

Lindsey Vonn missed the podium early in the event but the ending of the Super G shocked everyone. 

By Associated Press
February 16, 2018

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic has made a stunning run from back in the pack to take the Olympic super-G title, with a mistake costing Lindsey Vonn a spot on the podium.

Ledecka was the 26th racer to take the course. The 22-year-old blazed through the course in a time of 1 minute, 21.11 seconds. Defending champion Anna Veith of Austria earned the silver, finishing 0.01 seconds back, and Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein captured bronze.

Ledecka’s run shocked everyone including the leader Veith, who turned to someone and said, “How did that happen?”

NBC commentators also said she borrowed American Mikaela Shiffrin's skis for the run. Shiffrin skipped the event. 

Vonn had a fast run before going too wide on a turn near the bottom.

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now