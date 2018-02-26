The Department of Education has launched an investigation into Michigan State’s handling of sexual abuse allegations against former faculty member Larry Nassar, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Monday.

“This new Title IX investigation will look at systemic issues in the University's handling of sex-based incidents involving Dr. Larry Nassar,” DeVos said in a statement. “Our Office for Civil Rights team will be in East Lansing shortly where they will join the Federal Student Aid team already on site. FSA is currently performing a Clery Act compliance examination regarding MSU's reporting of crimes committed on campus.”

The Detroit News reported last month that at least 14 Michigan State officials were made aware of allegations against Nassar as early as 1997.

Spartans gymnastics coach Kathie Klages allegedly discouraged two women from reporting abuse by Nassar. She resigned last year. MSU president Lou Anna Simon was also made aware of allegations against Nassar when a Title IX complaint was filed in 2014. She resigned last month amid increased pressure over her failure to act on the allegations. Athletic director Mark Hollis also resigned.

Nassar, who abused countless Michigan State student athletes during his time as a doctor on the faculty at the school and many more as the team doctor for USA Gymnastics, will spend the rest of his life in prison.