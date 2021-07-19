Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
The Big Interview: Simone Biles
The Big Interview: Simone Biles

U.S. Gymnastics Alternate Tests Positive for COVID-19 at Olympics

Author:
Publish date:

TOKYO — An alternate on the United States women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 in a training camp in Japan, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Monday.

The USOPC did not say if Olympic champion Simone Biles or any of the other favorites to win the team gold were isolated because of contact tracing. The positive test was the latest in growing line of daily reports of athletes and others testing positive at the pandemic-delayed Olympics. The unnamed gymnast was the first American.

“The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We can confirm that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19,” the USOPC statement said. “In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time.”

The four alternates — Leanne Wong, Kayla DiCello, Emma Malabuyo and Kara Eaker — traveled to Japan with the six-woman U.S. delegation of Biles, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey.

The alternates are rooming and training with the alternates. While they have been traveling to training along with the actual team, they have been split into groups, with the team working on one apparatus while the alternates work on another.

The U.S. women’s team dealt with what USA Gymnastics called a “false positive” over the weekend for an unidentified athlete but the ensuing test results for the athlete were negative, according to the organization.

Biles, the defending world champion, and the rest of the regular team have been vaccinated.

The Games are set to open on Friday with a state of emergency in force in Tokyo, which means almost all venues will be without any fans with new cases rising in the capital. The women’s gymnastic team begins competing on Sunday.

The U.S. officials said the test took place when the team was training just outside Tokyo in Inzai City. Team members arrived last week for the camp to great fanfare at Narita airport.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday reported 727 new cases in the capital. It is the 30th straight day that cases were higher than the previous week. The cases last Monday were 502.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

The Olympic Rings stand in Tokyo, Japan, the host for the 2020 Summer Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Play
Olympics

U.S. Gymnastics Alternate Tests Positive for COVID-19

An alternate on the United States women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 in a training camp in Japan.

Very-Olympic-Today-Blue-Logo
Olympics

Welcome to SI's Very Olympic Today Newsletter

Get ready for the Summer Games with a daily digest of fun facts, hot topics and results from all of the action in Tokyo, delivered each morning to your inbox.

helen-maroulis-promo
Play
Olympics

Q&A: Helen Maroulis's Difficult Path Back to the Olympics

After becoming the first American woman to win Olympic gold in wrestling in 2016, she suffered a pair of concussions and had a grueling experience with PTSD.

mmqb-jets-robert-saleh-zach-wilson-stephon-gilmore
Play
NFL

MMQB: Robert Saleh Looking Forward to Adversity

The first-year coach discusses what he's most excited for when his young team starts training camp.

Big E celebrates after winning Money in the Bank
Wrestling

'Money in the Bank' Takeaways: Big E Wins Briefcase

Big E is the new Mr. Money in the Bank after winning a multi-man, multi-ladder match. Plus, John Cena returned to the ring, setting up for an iconic meeting with Roman Reigns.

John Cena (right) and Roman Reigns (left) at Money in the Bank
Play
Wrestling

John Cena Makes WWE Return at 'Money in the Bank'

John Cena last wrestled at WrestleMania 36 when he lost to Bray Wyatt in March 2020.

The Olympic logo in the Tokyo Bay.
Olympics

First Athletes in Olympic Village Test Positive for COVID-19

The South African Olympic soccer team is in quarantine ahead of Thursday's opener vs. Japan after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

United States guards Sue Bird (6) and Jewell Loyd (4) gather with teammates during a break while playing Nigeria in the first half of a pre-Olympic exhibition basketball game in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Olympics

U.S. Women's Basketball Routs Nigeria, Earns First Exhibition Win

After two consecutive losses, the U.S. women's basketball team secured its first exhibition win ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.