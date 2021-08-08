Sports Illustrated home
USA Wins Women's Volleyball Gold With Sweep of Brazil

Author:
Publish date:

For the first time in the team's history, United States indoor women's volleyball has climbed atop the podium.

The U.S. defeated Brazil in resounding fashion on Sunday, sweeping all three sets en route to its first-ever Olympic gold medal. The Americans controlled the match the entire night, winning the final set 25–14.

The U.S. had medaled in the previous three Games—two silver and one bronze—but had never before reached the mountaintop. The Americans took silver in 2008 and 2012, losing to Brazil in the gold medal match both times.

"It's everything we wanted it to be. The hard work that we put in—the sweat, the tears the blood—It's been worth it," middle blocker Haleigh Washington said in her post-match interview. "And I am so proud to have done it with this group of women, I am so honored."

Outside hitter Andrea Drews had 14 kills, while Jordan Larson finished with 12 kills.

Team USA coach Karch Kiraly wins his first gold medal as a coach after winning three as a player—two in indoor volleyball and one in beach.

