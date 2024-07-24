Argentina Men's Soccer Coach Alleges Team Was Robbed During Olympic Training
Argentina's time at the 2024 Olympics has not gotten off to a strong start, having dropped their first game in highly controversial fashion against Morocco on Wednesday.
The nation's U-23 coach, former national team midfielder and central defender Javier Mascherano, alleged after the game that the team also dealt with a robbery during its preparations for the match.
Mascherano told reporters that thieves entered the grounds during Argentina's training session and made away with various items from players on the team, specifically belongings of Thiago Almada.
"Yesterday they entered our training and robbed us. Thiago Almada was missing a watch, rings, and everything at training at the Olympics. We didn't want to say anything after training," said Mascherano, via ESPN FC.
Mascherano didn't provide further detail on the alleged robbery, but instead voiced his displeasure with Wednesday's events.
"Today they invaded the field seven times and then threw fireworks at us. They told us it ended 2–2. Even Morocco didn't want to play," Mascherano continued, speaking on the game's controversial finish.
Argentina managed to equalize the game 2–2 deep into extra time, prompting protests from Moroccan fans who stormed the field and caused a near two-hour delay. After reviewing the play, officials determined that Cristian Medina, the Argentine goalscorer, had strayed offside. The score was reverted to 2–1, resulting in much confusion and outrage.
Mascherano called the game the "biggest circus I've seen in my life."