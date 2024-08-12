British Diver Tom Daley Emotionally Explains Why He's Retiring After Paris Olympics
Five-time Olympic medalist Tom Daley announced on Monday that he is retiring from diving following the Paris Olympics.
Daley spoke to reporters about his decision once he arrived back in London on Monday following his fourth Olympic run. He won a silver medal in the 10-meter synchronized platform competition while in Paris.
When asked about his retirement decision by BBC, Daley began crying and couldn't answer the question right away. He admitted it's "hard to talk about."
"I feel very proud of my career," he said. "I'm really happy with how everything's gone. I just think it's always hard when you say goodbye to your sport. Lots of things to process, but I think it's the right time. This year felt like such a bonus, and I got to compete in front of my family and my kids. I got to be flag bearer. Bucket list ticked off on every occasion."
Daley said he's most excited to spend more time with his husband, Dustin Lance Black, and his two children, Robbie and Phoenix. His son Robbie is part of the reason Daley competed in the Paris Olympics as he almost ended his career following his gold medal win in Tokyo.
While Daley is well-known for his diving, he's also become an online superstar, especially for his knitting skills. He knitted a Paris sweater during the Olympics this year.