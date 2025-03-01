Delaware Athletic Director Will No Longer Take Over As President of USA Swimming
University of Delaware Athletic Director Chrissi Rawak will not take over as president and CEO of USA Swimming as previously planned, the organization announced on Friday night.
Rawak was announced as the next president of USA Swimming on Feb. 19. She was set to replace Tim Hinchey, who stepped down in September following the Paris Olympics.
"USA Swimming today announced that, due to unforeseen personal circumstances that we learned about late this week, Chrissi Rawak will not assume the role of President and CEO. Shana Ferguson remains in place as interim CEO," USA Swimming said in a statement.
"While this outcome is not what we expected or hoped for, we maintain the utmost confidence in the strength of our organization, leadership team, staff and strategic direction. The Board and leadership team of USA Swimming are working closely together to continue advancing the organization's priorities including our search for the next National Team Managing Director where we are making very good progress. We remain fully committed to supporting our members and athletes as we prepare for the World Aquatics Championships this summer."
USA will continue its search for next president ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics, with pressure mounting for a strong showing on American soil in 2028.