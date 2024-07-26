How to Watch Men's Golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics
The 2024 Paris Olympics are finally here, which means it's time for the United States to try to defend its gold medal when the tournament kicks off on Aug. 1.
The good news for the United States is that the man defending his gold medal is Xander Schauffele, who will begin the Olympics just two weeks removed from capturing his second major championship in the last three months at The Open in Scotland. Schuaffele is arguably the hottest player in men's golf after winning two major championships in the last three months, and enters Paris playing the best golf of his career.
And that's just Schauffele.
The United States also boasts world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters in April and is also playing the best golf of his young career. Scheffler has won six times since March, and stands with Schauffele as the two best players on the planet currently.
The other two Americans are no slouches either. Collin Morikawa has finished no worse than T-16 in any of the four majors this calendar year, which included a T-3 and T-4 at the Masters and PGA Championship, respectively.
Wyndham Clark rounds out the lineup for the United States in Paris. Clark hasn't been in the best form in 2024, but he is just one year removed from capturing his first major at the 2023 U.S. Open.
While the United States should be in strong position to medal, there will be plenty of competition on the world stage.
The biggest threat to the United States and their pursuit of another gold medal? Ireland.
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have both been in excellent form in 2024, and should have their say in Paris with plenty of motivation. McIlroy did not play well at The Open, but came so close to capturing his first major in a decade at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst earlier this summer. Lowry led The Open in Scotland after two rounds, and finished solo 6th.
Jon Rahm and David Puig comprise the all-LIV Spain team. Rahm played well at The Open and has been a stalwart on the LIV Tour in his first season. He is a two-time major champion and one of the best players in the world who is certainly in a position to contend for a medal in Paris.
Sweden remains a dark horse with up-and-coming star Ludvig Aberg, who has quickly ascended into a top five player in the world in his first full season on the PGA Tour. He's a star, and he highlights a Swedish team that also includes Alex Noren, who has been in the mix in plenty of big tournaments with loaded fields throughout his career.
As for the host country, France, Matthieu Pavon is playing the best golf of his career at a perfect time entering Paris. Pavon captured his first PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in January and has two top 15 finishes at majors this year, including a T-12 at The Masters and solo 5th at the U.S. Open, which was the best showing at a major in his young career.
Here's how you can watch men's golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which kicks off on August 1 at Le Golf National's Albatros Course, home of the 2018 Ryder Cup.
Date
Time
TV/Streaming
Thursday, 8/1 Early
3-7 a.m. ET
GOLF Channel, Peacock
Thursday, 8/1 Late
7 a.m - Noon ET
Peacock
Friday, 8/2 Early
3-7 a.m. ET
GOLF Channel, Peacock
Friday, 8/2 Late
7 a.m. - Noon ET
Peacock
Saturday, 8/3 Early
3-7 a.m. ET
GOLF Channel, Peacock
Saturday, 8/3 Late
7 a.m. - Noon ET
Peacock
Sunday, 8/4 Early
3-7 a.m. ET
GOLF Channel, Peacock
Sunday, 8/4 Late
7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
USA Network, Peacock