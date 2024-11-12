SI

U.S. Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles to Make SI Swimsuit Debut in 2025

The 23-year-old was announced as an SI Swimsuit athlete on Tuesday.

Mike McDaniel

U.S. Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles is set to make her SI Swimsuit debut in 2025.
U.S. Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles is set to make her SI Swimsuit debut in 2025. / Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

United States women's gold medal Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles will make her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue, the brand announced on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Chiles, who made her Olympic debut in the Tokyo Olympics, captured a gold medal this summer as a member of the U.S. women's national team. Chiles is shooting for the magazine this week in Boca Raton, Fla.

"We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said of the athletes which included Chiles.

“This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”

Be on the lookout for the Oregon native in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue that is set to be released next May.

More of the Latest Sports News

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/Olympics