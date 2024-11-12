U.S. Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles to Make SI Swimsuit Debut in 2025
United States women's gold medal Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles will make her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue, the brand announced on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old Chiles, who made her Olympic debut in the Tokyo Olympics, captured a gold medal this summer as a member of the U.S. women's national team. Chiles is shooting for the magazine this week in Boca Raton, Fla.
"We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said of the athletes which included Chiles.
“This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
Be on the lookout for the Oregon native in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue that is set to be released next May.